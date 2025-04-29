Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil after Real Madrid exit: report

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts at the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to take charge of the Brazil national team, with his current stint at the Spanish club coming to an end after the season.

According to multiple reports, Ancelotti has reached an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and will officially join the national team in June 2025.

He is expected to become one of the highest-paid national team coaches in the world. Discussions are ongoing regarding the composition of his coaching staff.

Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been uncertain following a disappointing campaign. The club failed to secure any major trophies this season, finishing second in La Liga behind arch-rivals Barcelona, and falling short in both the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The Italian tactician, who returned to manage Madrid in 2021 for his second spell, enjoyed significant success during his tenure, including winning the Champions League and La Liga. However, the current season did not meet the club’s expectations.

Real Madrid were recently eliminated from the Champions League and suffered a defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, further fuelling speculation about a managerial change.

The Brazilian FA sees Ancelotti as the ideal candidate to restore the national team's fortunes. He is set to replace Dorival Junior, who was sacked following Brazil's 4-2 loss to Argentina last month.

Brazil currently sit fourth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings but remain well-positioned to secure a spot in the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

The CBF is optimistic that Ancelotti’s vast experience and tactical acumen can make Brazil a formidable contender for the upcoming World Cup.