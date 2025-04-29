PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

Saud Shakeel (Left) and Mohammad Rizwan (Right) shake hands during the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Multan Sultans in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, and Abrar Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 14 times in PSL history. The Sultans lead with nine wins, while the Gladiators have secured four victories. One match ended with no result.

Matches played: 14

Multan Sultans won: 9

Quetta Gladiators won: 4

No results: 1

FORM GUIDE

The Rizwan-led Sultans will be eyeing a win after back-to-back defeats against Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in the ongoing tournament.

The Gladiators will look to maintain their winning momentum after consecutive victories over Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans: L, L, W, L, L (Most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, L, L, W