All-rounder Salman Ali Agha predicts PSL 10 finalists

Pakistan’s T20I captain and Islamabad United all-rounder Agha Salman speaks to Geo News in Karachi on April 19, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Islamabad United all-rounder and Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, has shared his dream final for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, naming Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars as his ideal contenders.

In a recent interview with a local social media platform, Agha said that while all teams are playing competitive cricket, his emotional connection to Lahore makes him hope for a final between United and Qalandars.

"All the teams are good, but I’m from Lahore and have played for them as well. Naturally, I would love the final to be against Qalandars," Agha stated.

The 31-year-old also spoke about the injury he sustained earlier in the tournament during a match against Peshawar Zalmi.

"I got injured in the second game, which is why I was not available for selection afterward," Agha revealed. However, he confirmed that he is now nearly fully recovered.

"I’m almost fit and hopeful of playing in the next match," he added, expressing optimism about his return to the field.

On a more personal note, Salman reflected on his long-standing friendship with Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam.

"We’ve known each other since our school days. He played for Muslim Model School, and I was at Central Model. We used to face off in school tournaments — that’s where our friendship began," the all-rounder explained.

"Later, we represented Pakistan together at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels. We’ve been close ever since."

He also mentioned his strong off-field friendships with other national stars like Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, and Saim Ayub.

“We often hang out and go for meals together — there’s a strong bond off the field,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United is currently unbeaten in the ongoing PSL 10, having won all five of their matches. They will face Lahore Qalandars in their next match on Wednesday.