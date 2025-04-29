Khabib Nurmagomedov to train Patrice Evra ahead of MMA debut

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) reacts after his fight against Conor McGregor during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena on Oct 6, 2018, and Marseille's Patrice Evra (right) in action against NK Domzale at Europa League on August 17, 2017. — Reuters

Former Manchester United and France footballer Patrice Evra is set to make his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut at PFL Europe Paris on May 23, with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov stepping in to offer his guidance and training expertise.

Evra announced his upcoming debut via social media, stating: "BREAKING: I'm officially training for my first fight with PFL Europe. They will pick my opponent."

The 42-year-old retired from professional football in 2019 after an illustrious career that included stints with Manchester United, Juventus, and AS Monaco.

Though best known for his footballing skills, Evra has reportedly been training in combat sports since 2016.

His first official fight will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris under the banner of the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

In preparation for this surprising career pivot, Evra reached out to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for mentorship.

“I need to train. I need to take it seriously,” Evra told Khabib in a recent conversation. “I really need to have a training session with you, because I want to learn from the best.”

The longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, a longtime football fan and fellow Dubai resident, responded enthusiastically:

“Send location. Tell me where you are. When I see you, you have to be ready—and that’s it. I’m going to teach you how to smash people.”

Nurmagomedov appears keen to help Evra make a serious impression in his MMA debut.

“I just want you to improve yourself,” Khabib said.

“Hopefully you’re going to send me location, and then we will train together,” he concluded.