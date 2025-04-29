WATCH: Seth Rollins wears $13,500 Pakistan brand coat on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker enter the ring during Monday Night RAW at T-Mobile Center on April 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. — WWE

MISSOURI: Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins turned heads with his impeccable style during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The "Visionary" made a statement by donning a $13,500 (Rs. 3.78 million) long coat from the prestigious Pakistani brand, Rastah.

Rollins arrived in the luxurious "Golden Peacock" coat, crafted from plush blue velvet and adorned with intricate dabka embroidery—showcasing Rastah's renowned craftsmanship.

To complete the sophisticated look, the WWE megastar paired the coat with a simple white shirt and flared white pants. For those seeking the full ensemble, Rastah offers matching pants at an additional cost of $920 (Rs. 2.5 lakh).





In addition to his fashion statement, the former Universal Champion played a key role in the Monday Night RAW storyline.

During the opening segment, Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker confronted Sami Zayn.

Rollins boldly declared himself the future of the industry, sparking a response from Zayn, who reflected on their past and accused Rollins of being jealous of CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Rollins then offered Zayn a move to SmackDown, where he could challenge the winner of the WWE Backlash match between John Cena and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, Zayn refused the offer, leading to a heated confrontation later in the show. Zayn called Rollins’ games "childish" and said he wouldn’t live with a target on his back, telling Rollins to "go to hell."

This set the stage for a match between Zayn and Breakker, which ended when the referee halted the bout after multiple spears from Breakker.

Rollins intervened, pushing Breakker away before delivering a Stomp to Zayn—ending the show on a dramatic note.



