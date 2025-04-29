Alan Shearer makes bold Arsenal vs PSG Champions League prediction

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal with Jurrien Timber at Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2025 and Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes celebrates scoring their second goal with Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz, Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola and Paris St Germain's Vitinha at Villa Park in Birmingham on April 15, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, April 30, at the Emirates Stadium, and Alan Shearer has shared a bold prediction ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Shearer believes that Arsenal should approach the match with confidence, stating that there is no reason for them to fear Luis Enrique's PSG after their impressive performance in the quarter-finals.

"There's no reason Arsenal should have any fear. I don't think they will, after what they have done in the quarter-final," said Shearer.

"I know they are not going to have [Thomas] Partey in the first game, but I think what they will take confidence from is the way Aston Villa did to PSG, particularly in the second half."

"The way they went after them, the way they pressed them, the way they harassed them and all of those things. I think they will look at that game and think they have got a chance here, absolutely," he added.

Despite PSG's struggles during the group stage, the French giants have found their form in the latter stages of the tournament, eliminating favorites Liverpool and overcoming Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Arsenal is also enjoying a stellar run, having knocked out 15-time UCL champions Real Madrid on their way to the semi-finals.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta emphasised that the difference between the two teams at this stage is minimal.

"You learn a lot from every game. It's different, I think the context and results from both games are very, very different," Arteta said. "The same with Liverpool, but I take a lot of things from the game that we played here. We understand how strong they are as a team, the individuals that they have, but we have the same."

"So when you get to this stage, I think the margins and the difference between the two teams are not big. It's really the mindset, it's the attitude and how we're going to play the game tomorrow," he added.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and PSG will take place at the Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, on Wednesday.