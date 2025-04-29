Sikandar Raza defends Lahore Qalandars’ top order amid criticism

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza speaks to media in Lahore on April 29, 2025 — Reporter

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza on Tuesday came forward to defend his team’s under-pressure top order, stating that the criticism directed at them is excessive and unfair.

Speaking to Geo News in Lahore, Raza emphasised the importance of giving young players time to settle and grow.

“Our top order is young, and every youngster needs time to find their rhythm. We are backing and supporting each other as a team,” Raza said.

He also offered strong support for senior batter Fakhar Zaman, describing him as a consistent performer who delivers season after season.

“Fakhar is a proven player. One person cannot win every match alone. If the top order doesn’t perform, it’s up to the rest of us to step up. Cricket is a team game, and everyone must play their part,” he added.

The Zimbabwe captain addressed concerns about Lahore Qalandars’ recent performances, noting the challenges of batting with the new ball in Lahore conditions.

“Even if we score 40 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket, that’s a solid start. I don’t believe our top order is struggling as much as people think,” he remarked.

The 39-year-old admitted that Lahore Qalandars have yet to reach their full potential in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

“We’re not at 100% right now. Not everyone has delivered their best, but the good thing is—we’re still winning. That gives us hope. Imagine how strong we’ll be once everyone performs,” Raza said.

Recalling their recent match against Multan Sultans, Raza revealed that the game plan was simple: win for the team.

“Daryl Mitchell and I had one mindset—stay at the crease and take the match deep. We focused on how to win, and we executed that plan with confidence,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shaheen-led Qalandars are currently in second place on the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 points table, with three wins and three defeats out of six matches.

They are scheduled to play their next match against unbeaten Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30.