Arsenal eye history in Champions League semi-final clash with PSG

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued a passionate rallying cry to fans ahead of one of the most significant nights in the club’s recent history — the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Fresh off a stunning 5-1 aggregate victory over defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, Arsenal are brimming with confidence. But Arteta insists the team is not content with just a good run in the tournament.

“This is one of the biggest games the Emirates Stadium has ever seen,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference. “We are making history. It’s a beautiful story right now, but we want much more.”

The Gunners, who last reached the semi-finals in 2009, are now within touching distance of their first-ever Champions League title. Their only previous final appearance came in 2006, when they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Barcelona under Arsène Wenger.

Despite recent domestic struggles — Arsenal have won just one of their last four Premier League matches, allowing Liverpool to clinch the title with four games remaining — their European form has been near-flawless.

They topped their group with six wins from eight matches, including a 2-0 win over PSG in October, before dismantling PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Injuries have disrupted Arsenal’s campaign, with key players such as Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Ben White spending time on the sidelines.

However, Arteta confirmed that both White and midfielder Mikel Merino have returned to training ahead of the crucial tie.

Arteta also called on the Emirates faithful to surpass the electric atmosphere of their 3-0 triumph over Real Madrid.

“I’m not exaggerating,” he said. “Guys, bring your boots, your shorts, and a T-shirt — and let’s play every ball together. You want to do something special? Then that place has to be something we’ve never seen before.”

As anticipation builds across North London, Arsenal’s dream of European glory feels closer than ever. But PSG — still in pursuit of their first Champions League title — promise to be a formidable opponent.