Shadman Islam’s century puts Bangladesh ahead despite late Zimbabwe fightback

Shadman Islam celebrates after scoring a centuryduring the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at a cricket stadium in Chittagong on April 29, 2025. — AFP

Shadman Islam’s composed second Test century laid a solid foundation for Bangladesh as they took a 64-run lead over Zimbabwe with three wickets in hand at stumps on day two of the Chattogram Test.

However, a late burst of wickets brought Zimbabwe back into the contest. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16*) and Taijul Islam (5*) were unbeaten at the close of play.

Zimbabwe’s debutant leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa impressed with three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, and Brian Bennett chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh openers Anamul Haque and Shadman Islam stitched together an enterprising opening stand after Zimbabwe were dismissed for their overnight score of 227, with No. 11 Muzarabani lasting just one delivery in the morning session.

Shadman started positively, peppering the boundary with a couple of elegant straight drives and crisp strokes through the covers.

Anamul, playing his first Test in over two years, took time to adjust to the pace of the pitch but contributed with four boundaries in the morning. The pair reached a century stand shortly before lunch.

Zimbabwe broke the opening partnership soon after the interval, with Muzarabani trapping Anamul lbw for 39 off 80 balls.

The pair had added 118 runs for the first wicket. Shadman then combined with Mominul Haque to add 76 runs for the second wicket.

Mominul looked in good touch, striking a straight six and three boundaries in his 33 off 64 balls, before mistiming a shot straight to Ben Curran at deep midwicket.

Zimbabwe struck again the very next ball as Brian Bennett trapped Shadman lbw for a well-compiled 120 off 181 deliveries. Shadman remained fluent throughout his innings, hitting seven more boundaries and a six — only the second of his Test career — in the second session.

After tea, Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto briefly counterattacked, each hitting Bennett for a six. Mushfiqur followed it up with two more boundaries in the same over, and then took on Masakadza with back-to-back boundaries through backward point and a slog sweep.

However, the momentum shifted again as Shanto fell while attempting a pull shot, giving Masekesa his first Test wicket. The debutant continued his dream spell by removing Jaker Ali with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort.

Mushfiqur was then run out following a mix-up after nudging a ball from Masekesa towards mid-on. Wessly Madhevere produced a direct hit to catch him well short of the crease.

Nayeem Hasan followed soon after, edging Masekesa to Sean Williams at second slip, as Bangladesh slipped from a dominant position.