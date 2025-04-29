Sahibzada Farhan eyes strong show against former side Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United’s opener Sahibzada Farhan speaks to media after team's practice session in Lahore on April 29, 2025 — Reporter

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan is geared up for a crucial clash against his former franchise, Lahore Qalandars, in what promises to be a high-octane Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 encounter.

With United maintaining an unbeaten run in the tournament, Farhan is determined to sustain his impressive form and contribute to his team’s winning momentum.

Speaking to Geo News in Lahore on Tuesday, Farhan admitted that facing his old team carries emotional significance but emphasized that his focus remains unchanged regardless of the opponent.

"Yes, it feels special to play against Lahore Qalandars since I was part of their squad last season," Farhan said.

"But my goal is to perform consistently against all teams. That’s my role — to contribute and help Islamabad United win," he added.

The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the standout performers for United this season. Initially picked as a replacement player, he has quickly become a vital part of the squad.

"There were still a few franchises looking for replacements, and I was fortunate that Islamabad United picked me," he noted.

"I'm happy that I’ve been able to carry forward my domestic form into the PSL," he remarked.

The right-handed batter also reflected on his domestic achievements, highlighting how they’ve fueled his PSL campaign.

"I had set a target to score two centuries in the National T20 Cup but ended up scoring three. Now, I just want to keep that momentum going," he said.

Islamabad United currently top the points table with five wins in as many matches. Farhan credited the team’s success to strong leadership and a united dressing room.

"Our combination is working really well. The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive. The captain and coach have shown great trust in us, and when players feel that confidence, they tend to perform better," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Farhan is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, with 236 runs in five matches at an average of 47.20 and a strike rate of 166.19, which includes one fifty and a century.