Tentative schedule for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series unveiled

LAHORE: The tentative schedule for the highly anticipated five-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been revealed.

According to sources, the series will begin in Faisalabad with two matches, followed by three games in Lahore.

The Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21, with the first T20I scheduled for May 25 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The second encounter will also be played at the same venue on May 27. The series will then shift to Lahore, where the remaining three matches are set to be held on May 30, June 1, and June 3.

Sources further confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted five players as potential picks for the series — four seasoned performers and one emerging talent.

The players under consideration include Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and young fast bowler Ali Raza.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 19 T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 16 and Bangladesh emerging victorious on just three occasions.

The last time both teams competed in a T20I series was during the 2022–23 tri-nation series in New Zealand, which also featured the hosts.

Pakistan lifted the trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final.

Tentative Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I Series Schedule: