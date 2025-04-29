Atlanta Braves outslug Rockies as Colorado’s slide continues

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: The Atlanta Braves defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3 at Coors Field on Tuesday, powered by a mid-game offensive burst.

With the win, the Braves improved their record to 13-15, while the struggling Rockies fell to 4-24, still seeking a turnaround in their dismal season.

Atlanta broke the game open with a four-run third inning, capitalising on Colorado starter Ryan Feltner, who took the loss after allowing six hits and four runs over 4.2 innings.

The Braves extended their lead with additional runs in the fifth and sixth innings, finishing the night with 14 hits in a well-rounded offensive display. Multiple players contributed, reflecting the team’s depth at the plate.

Despite the loss, the Rockies showed signs of life offensively. Rookie Jordan Beck led the charge, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Hunter Goodman added an RBI single in a 1-for-3 outing, while Michael Toglia also drove in a run. However, the Rockies managed only seven hits overall and failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities.

Atlanta’s pitching staff delivered a strong performance, limiting Colorado’s chances with timely strikeouts and clutch outs. The Braves' bullpen shut the door over the final three innings, preserving the victory.

A silver lining for the Rockies came in the form of Juan Mejia, who made his MLB pitching debut with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts, offering a glimpse of promise for a team searching for stability.

The two clubs will square off again on Wednesday, as Colorado aims to halt its skid and Atlanta looks to gain momentum in the competitive NL East race.