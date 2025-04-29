PCB eyes former New Zealand coach as white-ball boss ahead of Bangladesh series

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan bats during game one of the T20 International series against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval on October 07, 2022 in Christchurch. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively engaged in the consultation process to appoint a new head coach for the national team, according to reliable sources.

The board is currently awaiting the May 4 deadline for coaching applications before finalizing its decision.

Sources indicate that Mike Hesson, former New Zealand coach and current head coach of Islamabad United, has emerged as a strong contender for the position.

His name has been discussed during the ongoing consultation phase, and insiders suggest he is likely to be appointed as Pakistan’s new head coach.

Hesson brings a wealth of experience, having led New Zealand from 2012 to 2018, succeeding John Wright. He also boasts coaching credentials from high-pressure environments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If appointed, Hesson will be tasked with overseeing Pakistan’s white-ball squads. The national team’s upcoming assignment is a T20I series against Bangladesh, with the official schedule yet to be announced.

Of the five scheduled matches, two are set to be played in Faisalabad and three in Lahore. The Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21.

The appointment comes amid a period of considerable coaching instability within the PCB. In April last year, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie was appointed as Pakistan’s Test coach on a two-year contract.

However, he resigned in December—just ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa—following a stint marked by inconsistent performances and internal challenges.

Gillespie’s departure came shortly after Gary Kirsten resigned as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach in October, only six months into his tenure.

Reports suggest Kirsten struggled with the PCB’s management structure and had a strained relationship with board officials.

In the aftermath, former Pakistan fast bowler Aqib Javed was appointed interim white-ball coach, initially until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

His responsibilities were later extended to include Pakistan’s white-ball tour of New Zealand, which featured a five-match T20I series and three ODIs.