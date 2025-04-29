Wimbledon Champion Max Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban

An undated image of Max Purcell in action. — Instagram/maxpurcelll

SYDNEY: Australian tennis star and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has accepted an 18-month doping ban after violating anti-doping regulations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old voluntarily began serving his suspension in December 2024 after admitting to the use of a "prohibited method," describing himself at the time as “devastated” and insisting he had not intended to breach the rules.

His suspension is set to conclude on June 11, 2026, including the time already served.

According to the ITIA, Purcell received intravenous infusions exceeding the 100-milliliter limit on two occasions in December 2023—each time over 500 milliliters.

While acknowledging the breach, Purcell claimed he had informed the clinic that he was a professional athlete and specified the need for the volume to remain within the legal threshold.

The ITIA noted that the player's sanction was reduced by 25% due to his full cooperation during the investigation.

"The ITIA sent the player a notice of a potential Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) on 12 December 2024, and on the same day, the player requested to enter into a voluntary provisional suspension, which came into effect immediately," the ITIA stated.

"Following a full investigation by the ITIA, which included evidence gathering and interviews with the player, Purcell admitted to the breaches. The player's full cooperation and information sharing with the ITIA allowed for a 25% reduction in sanction."

Purcell, who achieved career-high ATP rankings of World No. 8 in doubles and No. 40 in singles, won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2022 and the US Open doubles crown in 2024.

Reacting to the ruling on Instagram, Purcell shared how the ordeal affected his mental health and everyday life:

"This case has been going on for months, seriously affecting my quality of life. From being unable to sleep and eat properly, and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics which I still currently battle day to day," he wrote.

"I couldn’t sit and enjoy anything without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive. I was nothing but collaborative with the ITIA. I’m so glad this is over for me and I can move on with my life."

He further explained that the infusions contained only WADA-approved substances and were administered at a medical facility while he was feeling unwell during training in a developing country.

"The ITIA accepted that the infusion over the 100ml limit was not intentional. It’s a case purely about exceeding the allowable volume," he said.

"All substances used were WADA-approved and offered no performance-enhancing benefits. The infusion occurred 11 days before my first match of the season, at a 24/7 medical facility."

Commenting on the outcome, ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse emphasized that anti-doping regulations cover more than just banned substances:

"This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that," said Moorhouse.

"It also shows that the ITIA uses intelligence from a range of sources with the aim of protecting all players under the tennis anti-doping program and ensuring a level playing field."