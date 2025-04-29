Los Angeles Dodgers rally late to edge Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani looks on in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers edged past the Miami Marlins in a nail-biting 7-6 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, improving their season record to 19-10.

The game was decided in dramatic fashion as the Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to snatch the win after trailing earlier in the game.

Shohei Ohtani continued his impressive form, going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI (Run Batted In), and two runs scored.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman also contributed with timely hits, while rookie Andy Pages made a key impact with a two-hit performance, scoring once and driving in a run.

Freeman delivered a clutch RBI in the Dodgers' late rally. Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández each added two hits, while Michael Conforto chipped in with a hit in a game that saw contributions from nearly every batter in the Dodgers' lineup.

Starting pitcher Dustin May lasted 5.1 innings for Los Angeles, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out four.

The bullpen held firm, with Anthony Banda and Evan Phillips combining for a strong outing. Phillips earned the win, Tanner Scott recorded a hold, and Kirby Yates sealed the deal in the ninth to earn the save.

The Marlins, now 12-16 on the season, put up a strong fight and led heading into the seventh inning. Despite a two-run burst in the top of the eighth, they couldn’t hold off the Dodgers’ late surge in the bottom half of the inning.

The Dodgers’ comeback win extends their strong early-season momentum, while the Marlins will look to bounce back after dropping a tightly contested game on the road.