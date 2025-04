Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs QG today Match 18

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opt to bowl first

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, and Abrar Ahmed.