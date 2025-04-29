Golden State Warriors edge Houston Rockets in NBA playoffs thriller

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The Golden State Warriors took a significant step toward advancing in the NBA Playoffs, narrowly defeating the Houston Rockets 109-106 in a thrilling Game 4 at the Chase Center on Tuesday.

With the win, the Warriors now hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jimmy Butler was the standout performer of the night, contributing 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Brandin Podziemski also delivered a clutch performance, adding 26 points, five assists, and six rebounds in 40 minutes of play.

“Jimmy getting to the line 12 times really carried us, especially in the fourth quarter,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “It was just an incredible performance by our guys against a great team that gave us everything we could handle tonight. It's a big-time win.”

The Warriors overcame a slow start, trailing 26-21 after the first quarter, before erupting for 36 points in the second quarter to take the lead.

Despite a strong third-quarter surge from the Rockets, who scored 31 points to keep the game close, Golden State’s resilience and bench depth proved decisive in the final stretch.

Stephen Curry chipped in with 17 points and three assists, providing key leadership in the closing moments. Off the bench, Quinten Post and Gary Payton II added valuable contributions with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Defensively, Draymond Green anchored the Warriors with eight rebounds and six assists, playing a pivotal role in containing Houston’s offense and maintaining composure during the Rockets' late-game push.

The Rockets fought valiantly but fell just short as Golden State’s experience and execution down the stretch made the difference.

The Warriors will now look to close out the series in Game 5, which will once again be held at the Chase Center.

With home-court advantage and momentum on their side, Golden State will aim to book their spot in the second round.