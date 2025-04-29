Coco Gauff sinks Belinda Bencic to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff of the U.S celebrates winning her round of 16 Madrid Open match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 28, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance to defeat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open at Park Manzanares on Monday.

The American, ranked World No. 4, opened the match with confidence, showing clear improvements from previous rounds. She won 85% of her points on first serve, fired two aces, and committed only one double fault.

The first set was closely contested until 4-4, but Gauff shifted gears to win the next two games and claim the set. She carried that momentum into the second set, breaking Bencic twice and asserting her dominance with two additional breaks to seal the victory in straight sets.

Moments after Gauff’s match point, the tournament was hit by a rare nationwide power outage, creating logistical chaos for players and fans.

"It was tough. I just had to take baby wipes, wipe myself down, spray some perfume, and call it a day," Gauff said when asked about the post-match situation. "I don't think we’re even going to be able to go back to the hotel because the traffic lights are out."

Reflecting on the experience, she added: "It’s crazy how much we depend on electricity. It really puts things in perspective — and makes you think about how impressive life was for people before it even existed."

Gauff will now face World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Andreeva cruised past Yulia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4 in her round of 16 match.

The Gauff-Andreeva clash is one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament, marking their first meeting since 2023, when the American emerged victorious.