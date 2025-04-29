NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers crush Heat to complete 4-0 series sweep

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center in Miami on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: The Cleveland Cavaliers delivered a historic performance, completing a 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat with a stunning 138-83 win in Game 4 at the Kaseya Center Arena on Tuesday.

The 55-point margin marks the fourth-largest victory in NBA playoff history.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring for Cleveland with 22 points, while De'Andre Hunter contributed 19, Ty Jerome added 18, and Evan Mobley 17.

The Cavaliers won the series by a combined margin of 122 points — the largest cumulative margin in NBA playoff history, surpassing the Denver Nuggets’ 121-point margin over the New Orleans Hornets in 2009.

“We came out here with a goal in mind,” said Mitchell. “To keep our foot on their throat and continue to play 48 minutes of basketball.”

The Cavaliers set the tone early, dominating the first quarter 43-17 and extending their lead to 72-33 by halftime.

Cleveland’s relentless offense pushed the lead to as much as 60 points late in the fourth quarter, reaching 138-78 before Miami scored five unanswered points in the closing moments to avoid an even more lopsided result.

“We came down here with the right mentality,” said Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson. “Our maturity, our leadership — everything we've been building all year — showed. We don’t seem to have letdowns. That’s rare.”

For the Heat, Nikola Jović led the team with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Bam Adebayo added 13 points. However, Miami struggled throughout the game and never recovered from the early deficit.

With the sweep, the Cavaliers advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers series.