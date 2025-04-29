IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record ton helps Royals beat Titans

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal bumpt fists during their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. — BCCI

JAIPUR: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking century powered Rajasthan Royals to a sensational eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, the visitors piled up a formidable total of 209/4 on the board, courtesy of brisk half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

The Titans got off to a commanding start to their innings as their opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Gill put together 93 runs in 10.2 overs.

Sudharsan, who played an anchoring role in the opening stand, fell victim to Maheesh Theekshana in the 11th over after scoring 39 off 30 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

Gill was then involved in a 74-run partnership with Buttler until Theekshana struck again to dismiss him in the 17th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the Titans with 50-ball 84, laced with five fours and four sixes.

Buttler, however, batted until the end and walked back after scoring an unbeaten 50 off just 26 deliveries with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Theekshana was the pick of the Royals’ bowlers as he took two wickets for 35 runs in two overs, while Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Royals was 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who smashed a 35-ball century, the second-fastest in the history of the IPL.

He top-scored for the hosts with a 38-ball 101, studded with seven fours and 11 sixes.

Suryavanshi also shared a match-defining 166-run partnership for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten with a 40-ball 40, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

For Titans, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna could pick up a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory lifted Rajasthan Royals to the eighth position in the IPL 2025 standings as they now have six points in nine matches, while Gujarat Titans remained third with 12 points in as many games.