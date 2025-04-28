Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks plethora of records with 35-ball century in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates scoring a century during their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. — BCCI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday, shattered multiple records with a 35-ball century.

The left-handed batter smashed a swashbuckling century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest batter to score a hundred in men’s T20s.

Youngest batters to score a century in men’s T20s

14 years 32 days – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT), 2025

18y 118d – Vijay Zol (Maharashtra vs Mumbai), 2013

18y 179d – Pervez Hossain Emon (Barishal vs Rajshahi), 2020

187 280d – Gustav McKeon (France vs Switzerland), 2022

His 35-ball century was also the second-fastest in the history of the IPL, only behind legendary batter Chris Gayle, who hit a 30-ball hundred in the 2013 edition against discarded Pune Warriors India.

Fastest IPL centuries

30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI) Bengaluru, 2013

35 balls – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT) Jaipur, 2024

37 balls – Yusuf Pathan (RR vs MI) Mumbai, 2010

38 balls – David Miller (PBKS vs RCB) Mohali, 2013

The 14-year-old also set the record for scoring the fastest half-century in the cash-rich league, achieving the feat in just 17 balls.

Suryavanshi, coming out to open the innings for the Royals, announced his arrival in style, as he smashed Mohammed Siraj for a six on just the second delivery he faced.

His batting brilliance was on full display in the fourth and 10th overs of the Royals’ innings as he smashed Ishant Sharma and Karim Janat for 28 and 30 runs respectively.

Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 12th over and walked back after top-scoring for the inaugural champions with 101 off just 38 deliveries, studded with seven fours and 11 sixes.

His record-breaking century, coupled with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 70-run knock, powered Royals to chase down a daunting 210-run target in just 15.5 overs and break their five-match losing streak.