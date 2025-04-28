'We will plan carefully,' says Fakhar Zaman on Mohammad Amir challenge

Lahore Qalandars' opener Fakhar Zaman speaks to media in Lahore on April 28, 2025 — Reporter

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman on Monday, praised Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Amir as an 'excellent' bowler and vowed to sharpen his team’s tactics when they face him on the field on May 1.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Fakhar underscored Amir’s ability to excel in any bowling condition and stressed that beating him will require a full-team effort rather than reliance on a single star.

“Everyone knows Amir’s class — he is a top-quality bowler who performs well in all conditions,” Fakhar said.

“We will plan carefully on match day and execute our strategy. But in cricket, one player alone cannot win for his side.”

Fakhar also expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 thus far, stating that they are happy with the direction the two-time champions are heading.

“We have won three and lost three. In cricket, no matter how much you achieve, you are never fully satisfied. We are happy with the direction our team is heading," said Fakhar.

"We are giving every opponent a tough time and our players know how to turn the game around. Winning and losing are part of the sport, but we remain positive,” he added.

He also welcomed the grassy pitches at the Gaddafi Stadium, arguing that seam and bounce are essential to maintain balance between bat and ball.

“Flat tracks leave the ball low, yet teams still manage 170–180 runs, so the issue was not big. These grass-covered wickets will help bowlers and ultimately strengthen our cricket,” he explained.

Fakhar added that such wickets favour the Qalandars’ strengths since their attack is built around fast bowling.

“When you play many matches on the same surface, you adapt fast. We are fired up and ready to deliver in Lahore,” he added.

Fakhar praised the fans for their unwavering support. “It is great that wherever the Qalandars play—Karachi, Rawalpindi or Lahore—the crowds come out to watch us. Their support means a lot to us,” he thanked.