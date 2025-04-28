Alex Marquez claims first MotoGP win at Spanish Grand Prix

GRESINI Racing MotoGP’s Spanish rider Alex Marquez in action during the Spanish Grand Prix in the Jerez racetrack at Spain on April 27, 2025. — reuters

JEREZ: Alex Marquez secured his first-ever MotoGP race victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, claiming the championship lead from his older brother Marc, who crashed early in the race and finished 12th.

After a season full of near-misses with seven second-place finishes, Alex finally tasted victory on home soil, thrilling over 100,000 fans at the Jerez circuit.

With a few corners left on the final lap, he urged the crowd to get even louder, basking in the energy of his moment.

Fabio Quartararo finished second, giving Yamaha their first podium finish since the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix, while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia took third.

The race was packed with action from the start. Quartararo, starting from pole position, took an early lead, while Marc Marquez, after a strong start, fell to fourth place.

Alex tried to overtake three riders early on but braked too late, falling back. Meanwhile, Marc and Bagnaia collided while battling for position.

Marc’s day took a turn for the worse when he crashed at turn seven, rejoining the race in 22nd position with a damaged bike.

Alex, however, was in top form. He passed Bagnaia and began to close in on Quartararo.

On lap 11, Alex's superior pace took him past the Yamaha rider and from that point, he pulled away, ultimately winning the race by a significant margin.

In a heartwarming moment, Marc Marquez squeezed through the crowd to embrace Alex on the podium, marking the first time in MotoGP history that two brothers had both won races.

Alex Marquez, who celebrated his 29th birthday earlier this week, described the victory as 'the best birthday present' and expressed his excitement over his victory at Jerez.

“I can’t ask for more,” said Alex. “It was a race where I was really clever in all the movements,” he added.