Fawad Alam hails Mohammad Amir as ‘one of the smartest’ bowlers of Pakistan

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Amir reacts during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 28, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test batter Fawad Alam on Sunday, heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators’ veteran pacer Mohammad Amir, terming him the ‘most intelligent’ bowler of the country.

Alam, while speaking at the Geo News programme, Haarna Mana Hai, after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, hailed Amir as one of the best and smartest bowlers Pakistan produced after the early 2000s.

“As far as Amir’s ability is concerned, there’s no comparison. He is one of the best and the smartest bowlers we have had [in a long time],” Alam said.

“After Mohammad Asif — I mean after the early 2000s when we had big names — the two premier pacers we had were Asif and then Mohammad Amir.

“I believe after Amir, we did not get many smarter bowlers. Skill is something every player who represents Pakistan has. But intelligence — that’s rare.”

Commenting on Amir’s dismissal of Babar, Fawad Alam claimed that the experienced pacer knew how to set up the star batter.

He also pointed out that Babar was visibly under pressure while facing Amir.

“Mohammad Amir knew exactly how to get Babar Azam out, and you can clearly see the pressure Babar feels when facing him,” he remarked.

“When a batter knows he’s up against a smart bowler, he’s aware that the bowler understands his weaknesses. And Amir makes full use of a batter’s shortcomings.

“The more you talk about Amir’s skill and intelligence, the less it feels like enough.”

It is pertinent to mention that Amir has dismissed Babar twice in the ongoing PSL 10 thus far, fueling one of the most followed rivalries in the marquee league.