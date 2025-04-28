Taijul Islam takes five to force Bangladesh’s comeback against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (right) celebrates taking a wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto during the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on April 28, 2025. — AFP

CHITTAGONG: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam’s five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh to reduce Zimbabwe to 227/9 on the opening day of the second Test here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the visitors got off to a decent start to their innings as their openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran scored 21 each before falling victim to Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Islam respectively in quick succession.

Following the back-to-back blows, emerging top-order batter Nick Welch and experienced all-rounder anchored the innings by knitting a 90-run partnership for the third wicket.

The budding partnership had an abrupt end as Welch retired hurt just after the tea break.

His departure was followed by Nayeem Hussain’s twin strike, dismissing Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (five) and set batter Williams in the span of 11 deliveries, bringing the total down to 178/4.

Williams remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with 67 off 166 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six.

Middle-order batter Wessly Madhevere and wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga then shared a 22-run partnership to take Zimbabwe’s total to the 200-run mark.

Madhevere fell victim to Islam after scoring 15 off 32 deliveries, which sparked an astonishing collapse as Zimbabwe lost three more wickets in six overs and could add just 16 runs to their total.

The lower-order collapse forced Welch to come out to bat again but his second stint at the crease lasted 23 deliveries as he also fell prey to Islam.

Welch remained a notable run-getter for Zimbabwe, scoring 54 off 133 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

At the conclusion of the eventful opening day, the visitors were 227/9 with Tsiga and Blessing Muzarabani at the crease.

Taijul Islam was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, picking up five wickets for just 60 runs in his 27 overs, while Nayeem bagged two.