Shahid Afridi defends Shoaib Malik’s place in Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10

Former Captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi speaks to media in Lahore on April 27, 2025 — ScreenGrab

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday, voiced his support for Shoaib Malik's participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 as a player for Quetta Gladiators.

Speaking to the media here, Afridi hailed Malik as a 'fit player', stating that he should continue playing as long as he is performing.

He further added that franchise owners select players by keeping various factors in mind and having an experienced player like Malik benefits both the captain and the team.

“Malik has been consistently playing cricket and I also had seen him practising regularly. It is not necessary for Malik to play every match, but if he is performing well, he certainly deserves to play,” Afridi stated.

Referring to Malik’s situation, Afridi also spoke about himself, saying that although people might think he is still fit, he will no longer play cricket.

“I had already played more cricket than I initially intended and now there is no question of making a comeback,” he said on a lighter note.

Afridi also expressed his lack of interest in coaching the Pakistan men's cricket team, clarifying that he is not interested in taking up a coaching role with the national team and instead wants to work at the grassroots level.

"If you want to take work from me, assign me to grassroots cricket where real learning happens," he said.

"Here, players are learning after reaching the national team, which should not be the case," he added.

Shahid Afridi also criticised Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan for saying that he has no real authority as captain, emphasising that such should not be made in front of the media.

“Why Rizwan did not make such remarks after winning the series against South Africa and Australia but brought them up only after defeats," Afridi questioned.

"It is not appropriate for a leader to make such comments in public or media,” he argued.