Liverpool victory parade's date, time and route revealed

Liverpool's Mohammad Salah and teammateson board an open top bus during the victory parade in Liverpool on May 29, 2022. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Leader of Liverpool City Council (LCC), Councillor Liam Robinson on Monday, confirmed the details regarding the club's Premier League trophy parade.

The Reds on Sunday, were crowned Premier League champions for the season 2024/25 after crushing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield.

After their victory, wild celebrations started across the city that went late into the night, but the attention is now turning to the title parade.

The last time Liverpool won the league was five years ago, however, that triumph came under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the title celebrations taking place in an empty stadium.

As confirmed by LCC, the Liverpool Premier League title parade will take place on Monday, May 26, the day after the Reds' final match of the season at Anfield, against Crystal Palace.

“We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on May 26. A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit," said Robinson.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve.”

The parade will begin at an earlier time than on previous occasions, in 2019 or 2022. This parade is likely to start at 2:30 PM (BST), while 4 PM was used in prior events.

The 15km victory route is the same as the 2019 and 2022 parades and will start at Allerton Maze in the south of Liverpool.

It will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and onto the Rocket flyover.

Arne Slot's side has been crowned champions after five years. It marks Liverpool's 20th title, levelling with their historic Premier League rivals Manchester United.