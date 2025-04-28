Bangladesh ban Towhid Hridoy for four matches

Bangladesh's batter Towhid Hridoy celebrates his maiden ODI century againt India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 20, 2025 — ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday, imposed a four-match ban on top-order batter Towhid Hridoy with immediate effect for showing dissent over an umpiring decision during a Bashundhara Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPDCL) match.

The 24-year-old, who has featured in 77 international matches for Bangladesh across ODIs and T20Is, is captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing DPDCL.

Hridoy had previously been handed a one-match suspension, which was later deferred following protests by players.

However, during a recent DPDCL match against Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Hridoy once again violated the BCB’s code of conduct.

The batter showed dissent after being caught out, remaining at the crease in disagreement with the umpire’s decision.

Hridoy was thus found guilty of committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the code, relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision — an action that continues to draw strict penalties in domestic and international cricket.

On-field officials Moniruzzaman Tinku and Ali Arman Rajon, along with third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official ATM Ikram, charged Hridoy with misconduct.

According to the BCB’s statement, Hridoy denied the accusation and requested a full disciplinary hearing but failed to attend the scheduled session despite being informed.

As per Clause 5.2.6 of the DPDCL Code of Conduct, match referee Akhtar Ahmad fined Hridoy 10,000 Taka and added one more demerit point to his record.

This additional point increased his total to eight demerit points, with seven having already been accumulated from previous breaches.

Under the BCB’s disciplinary rules, reaching eight points triggers a four-match suspension, which takes effect immediately.