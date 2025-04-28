Anthony Edwards, LeBron James's on-field collision raises eyebrows

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the second half at Crypto Arena on Apr 19, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards engaged in a heated altercation during their NBA game four here at the Target Center on Monday.

The incident occurred after James stepped on Edwards' ankle while diving for a loose ball, resulting in the Timberwolves' star falling awkwardly.

Edwards remained down for an extended period, nursing his leg, prompting concerns from fans and teammates about his fitness for the rest of the match.

However, according to Dave McMenamin, Edwards was able to walk to the Wolves’ bench unassisted and will continue playing, with the team confirming he would not miss any time.

Despite the scare, some fans on social media were sceptical of the seriousness of the injury, accusing Edwards of exaggerating. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) perfected the 'injury overreaction'.

“Anthony Edwards has perfected the injury overreaction. Nobody is going to be able to know when he's actually hurt.” Another added, “Anthony Edwards miracle injury recovery. Crying like a puss and get up like nothing happened.”

Meanwhile, the altercation added more intensity to an already physical matchup, as the Timberwolves and Lakers vie for a crucial playoff victory.

Edwards has been a key figure for Minnesota throughout the postseason and appeared determined to push through any setbacks as the Timberwolves look to advance deeper into the playoffs.