Dana White confirms Du Plessis-Chimaev fight for middleweight title

An undated photo of Khamzat Chimaev (Left) Dricus Du Plessis (Right). — Instagram

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White on Sunday, confirmed the most anticipated bout between Dricus Du Plessis and Khazmat Chimaev for the middleweight title, stating that the 'fight is happening'.

Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record, while Du Plessis has also been impressive as he defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

White revealed about the fight after UFC Kansas this weekend, stating:

"We all know that fight's happening. The du Plessis vs. Khamzat fight, it's happening. It's just not happening in International Fight Week… But that fight's done."'

After being asked about the date and official announcement of the bout, he jokingly declared, "This year."

Last week, Du Plessis also hinted at his highly-anticipated fight with Chimaev, stating that he is under discussion with the UFC.

"Myself and [UFC] already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion I know when I fight you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."