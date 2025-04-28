Multan Sultans ‘stand by’ PCB’s decision to reschedule PSL 10 matches

Multan Sultans' Michael Bracewell (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium on April 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ director Nadeem Khan on Monday, clarified that the franchise supports Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to reschedule Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches.

The cricket board, on Sunday, announced to reschedule two PSL 10 matches, citing operational ease and recent heat waves in certain parts of the country.

As a result, the afternoon match of the May 1 double-header between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, originally scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium, will now take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Whereas, the last match of the Multan leg between home side Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators has also been rescheduled and will now be played on May 11 evening.

Reacting to the development, Nadeem confirmed that the franchise was consulted before the rescheduling of the matches.

He revealed that although the change in venue for the afternoon match of the May 1 double-header will impose financial setback to the franchise, it would continue to abide by the PCB’s decision.

“We have been consulted to shift the match. We were given three options that we accepted,” said Nadeem while speaking to the media here on Monday.

“The decision has caused us financial loss and fans have been deprived of cricket but we stand by the PCB's decision,” he added.

Contrary to PCB’s citation of rescheduling the matches, Nadeem Khan claimed that the decision was taken as Karachi Kings were facing challenges due to a packed schedule ahead.

“Karachi Kings were facing some difficulties and had many matches ahead of them, hence this decision was made. There has been a loss but we have gone according to the PCB's decision,” Nadeem shared.

Sultans, who have featured in every PSL final since their title-winning campaign in 2021, are struggling in the ongoing PSL 10 as they are at the bottom of the standings with just two points in six matches.

Reacting to the team’s below-par performances, Nadeem shared that their overseas platinum players could not deliver as per their potential.