Chris Eubank Jr. discharged from hospital after victory over Benn

Conor Benn in action with Chris Eubank Jr during their middleweight fight at - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chris Eubank Jr. has been discharged from hospital following his victory over Conor Benn, international media reported on Monday.

According to the reports, Eubank Jr. was rushed to the hospital after the fight with Benn on Saturday and remained under medical care for 36 hours, having suffered from dehydration.

He used weight-cut dehydration tactics for 48 hours with a sweatsuit, after which his body was unable to sweat during the fight due to a shortage of water.

The 35-year-old boxer’s kidneys, brain and heart were monitored carefully during his stay at the hospital.

Chris Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Conor Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, as one of Britain’s most highly anticipated boxing matchups delivered fireworks from start to finish.

“Well it took nearly three years but we finally got the job done,” Eubank posted on social media on Monday.

“Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday and made it the once-in-a-lifetime event that it was. Without the fans none of this is possible, thank you.”

The crowd erupted with excitement as all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in favour of Eubank Jr.

Eubank Sr has also defeated Conor Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, in 1990.

Meanwhile, it may not take time until the boxers can be seen fighting again in the ring, as Saudi Boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has hinted that a rematch could happen in September.

Benn is already back in training after the brutal defeat. He shared his video on his social media handles on Monday, reflecting on his first professional setback.

“Attack the week, make the days count," Benn captioned the videos.