Sab Francisco Giants edge Texas Rangers in MLB thriller

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jordan Hicks throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Oracle Park on Apr 27, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco Giants edged past Texas Rangers by 3-2 in a thrilling Major League Baseball (MLB) match here at the Oracle Park on Monday.

Leading the way for the Giants was Heliot Ramos, who delivered a standout performance with 2-for-3 and two runs scored.

Jordan Hicks contributed by working five strong innings and allowed just two earned runs and striking out three.

Hayden Birdsong delivered three innings of scoreless relief to keep the Rangers in check, and closer Camilo Doval secured the win with a perfect ninth inning to record the save.

Christian Koss smashed a hit and an RBI (Runs Batted In), while Mike Yastrzemski, Willy Adames, and Jung Hoo Lee also chipped in with a hit apiece.

The Giants scored all three of their runs early, posting two in the second inning and adding another in the third.

The Rangers attempted to make a comeback with two runs in the fourth but were unable to break through against the Giants' bullpen.

With the win, San Francisco Giants improved to 19-10 on the season, while Texas Rangers fell to 15-13.

The Giants continue to build momentum as they seek to strengthen their position atop the standings.

The win pushed San Francisco nine games over .500 for the first time this season.

The two teams will meet again soon as the Rangers look for payback, while the Giants aim to keep their hot streak alive.