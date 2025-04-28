Jayson Tatum powers Boston Celtics to series lead over Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center on Apr 27, 2025. — Reuters

ORLANDO: Defending champions Boston Celtics outclassed Orlando Magic by 107-98 in game four of the first round of the NBA playoffs here at the Kia Center on Monday.

The victory propelled Celtics to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

Jayson Tatum was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring 37 points and collecting 14 rebounds in 42 minutes of play.

Notably, there were some concerns about Tatum's health after he missed game two with a bruised wrist, but Tatum defied the odds and led all scorers with 36 points.

He tossed in 21 points in the first half, but Orlando's physical style of play got the best of Boston in the second half.

"It's just dealing with pain tolerance," Tatum said. "The treatment has been progressing every day and I felt like I could try to go out there and play."

Besides Tatum, Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Kristaps contributed 19 points in just 22 minutes before leaving the game.

Derrick White also had a strong showing with 18 points and seven rebounds, enabling to maintain Boston’s speed throughout.

Veteran forward Al Horford also chipped in as he scored eight points and six rebounds, showcasing his experience and leadership on the court. Payton Pritchard contributed with six points off the bench.

Despite a valiant effort from the Magic, who showed energy early in the game, the Celtics' poise and playoff experience allowed them to take control in the second half.

Boston outscored Orlando in the final two quarters, sealing the win convincingly.

Game five will shift back to Boston, where the Celtics will have the opportunity to close out the series in front of their home crowd.