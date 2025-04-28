Haris Rauf says single-ball proposal in ODIs 'lifeline' for pacers

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf on Monday, welcomed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) proposal to use the same ball after the 25-over mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs), calling it a much-needed move to help fast bowlers.

Speaking to Geo News in Lahore, Rauf said this change would bring back the balance between bat and ball, which he believes is missing in today’s high-scoring matches.

The right-arm pacer further shared that the usage of an older ball in the remaining 25 overs of the innings would help fast bowlers bring reverse swing into the game.

“When the ball gets older after 25 overs, it helps the bowlers, just like it used to in the past. Now, the ball hardly gets old and everyone thinks of scoring 400-plus runs," Rauf said.

"If ICC is considering using one ball after 25 overs, it is a good move because with an old ball, reverse swing is possible,” he added.

The 31-year-old also candidly addressed the criticism often faced by the Pakistan pacers for conceding runs, stating that every fast bowler around the world struggles due to the demand for high-scoring games and shorter boundaries.

“It feels like only Pakistan’s bowlers concede runs, but fast bowlers all around the world are struggling due to short boundaries and demand for high-scoring games.”

Rauf also commented on his partnership with fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, stating that the duo share a 'rare' bond of trust and communication.

He further shared that they also have the same mindset and that is to give their best for Pakistan cricket.

“We have played a lot together and our communication and trust are strong. Our mindset is the same — to give our best for Pakistan,” he remarked.

“Our bond is rare. We trust each other and have played a lot together. Our focus is now on the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, and our mindset is to give our best for Pakistan,” he added.

Although Lahore Qalandars have been performing decently in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 thus far, Haris Rauf is not personally satisfied with his individual performance.

He, however, reiterated that ups and downs are part and parcel of the game, especially in the T20 format.

“In T20s, it depends on the day. Sometimes you bowl well but still get hit. I never doubt my skills. If you have one good day, expect two or three bad ones too."