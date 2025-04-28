NBA Playoffs: Edwards stars as Timberwolves put Lakers on the brink of elimination

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) defend in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis on Apr 27, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Anthony Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to edge past the Los Angeles Lakers 116-113 in game four of the first round of the NBA playoff series to take a 3-1 lead here at Target Center Arena on Monday.

Edwards led the Timberwolves victory scoring 43 points including 6 assists and 9 rebounds on 12-of-23 shooting, while Julius Randle helped him adding 25 points.

The TImberwolves started the third quarter with a 61-58 lead, the Lakers bounced back and flipped the three point deficit to eight point lead.

The game was going neck-and-neck as Minnesota scored 9-0 cutting the deficit to two. However, the Lakers scored 14-6 late to finish the third quarter with a 10 point lead.

The final quarter was fully dominated by the Wolves, as they outscored the opposition with 32-19 winning the game with just a 3 points margin.

“It’s been a hallmark of this team in the second half of the season: There’s been no panic,” said Wolves coach Chris Finch.

For the Lakers Luka Doncic led the way with 38 points while LeBron James added 27 points with 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

“It’s going to be even harder to get the next one, so we’re going to have to fight through a lot,” Randle said.

“but like we've done all year, we’ve got to rely on each other, play for one another, and we genuinely feel like if we do that, we give ourselves the best chance to win.”

After the loss, the Lakers are now on the brink of elimination, as one more defeat will result in their exclusion. So, game 5 on Thursday will be a must-watch at Crypto.com Arena.