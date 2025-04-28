Pacers cruise past Bucks in first-round playoff rout

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard celebrates a made shot during game two against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round for the NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Apr 22, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: The Indiana Pacers overwhelmed the Milwaukee Bucks 129-103 here at the Fiserv Forum on Monday, taking a decisive 3-1 advantage in their first-round playoff series.

Indiana made itself known right from the beginning, building a 30-24 lead after the first period and never looking back. They outscored Milwaukee by a margin of every quarter, winning a cohesive team effort that keeps them one victory away from entering the second round.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with an excellent game of 23 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes. Andrew Nembhard followed with good backup with 20 points and three assists, and Tyrese Haliburton contributed 17 points and eight assists.

The Pacers' bench once again proved to be deep, with Aaron Nesmith contributing 14 points and Pascal Siakam contributing 12 points and four rebounds. T.J. McConnell contributed off the bench with nine points in 22 minutes, while rookies Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker contributed 17 points between them.

Indiana's offense was rolling in all directions, fueled by a 38-point third quarter that basically sealed the win.

The Bucks, whose backs were against the wall now, struggled to keep pace with the Pacers' ball movement and athleticism. They are going to need to get together in a rush before Game 5 if they are going to extend their season.

Game 5 is back in Indiana, where the Pacers have a chance to close the series in their arena before a deafening home crowd.