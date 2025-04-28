Man City cruise into FA Cup final with dominant victory over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City's Rico Lewis applauds fans after the match against Nottingham Forest in FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final with a professional 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the semi-final clash at Wembley on Sunday.

City wasted no time stamping their authority on the match, with Rico Lewis opening the scoring just two minutes after kick-off.

Josko Gvardiol doubled the lead early in the second half, netting in the 51st minute to seal the result.

Manchester City’s tactical discipline was evident. They committed fewer fouls 8 compared to Forest's 10 and forced more corners 6 to Forest’s 2. The match saw a flurry of yellow cards, with Forest picking up two and City three, but no red cards were issued.

City have recently found something approaching their best form, putting together a six-game unbeaten run in the league to give them a good chance of finishing in the top five and guarantee a place in Europe's premier club competition.

Guardiola said a return to the Champions League and another FA Cup final would still not make up for a disappointing season, though, telling reporters that City's success would always be measured by their league performance.

"The most important thing (is) qualification for the Champions League. We have to be calm now," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace secured a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa in their semi-final clash, booking their place in the final. They will now face Manchester City on 17th May at Wembley Stadium, with the coveted trophy within reach.