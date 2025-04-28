Liverpool thrash Tottenham to clinch Premier League title

Liverpool's Mohammad Salah (Third from right) and teammates celebrate after winning the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool on April 27, 2025. — Reuters





LIVERPOOL: Liverpool was crowned Premier League champions for the season 2024/25 after crushing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohammad Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, and an own goal sealed the deal for the Reds after Dominic Solanke’s leading goal for Tottenham.

Arne Slot’s side has been crowned champions after five years. This marks their 20th title, leveling with their historic Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool were shocked with a an early strike from former Reds’ striker Solanke in the 12th minute to put Tottenham in front, but the stadium was silenced for a short period of time as Luis Diaz struck back four minutes later, Mac Allister and Gakpo also netted the ball to close the scores 3-1 on the half time.

The celebrations started in the second half, as Salah ended his six-game scoring drought with a perfectly hit low shot in the 63rd minute of the match.

Destiny Udogie of the Spurs put the final nail in the coffin as he bundled in an own goal.

Liverpool needed only a point to take an unassailable lead on the table, they are now on the top of the table with 82 points from 34 games they have played, with Arsenal on second spot on 67.

After their latest title win, the Reds haul now consists of 20 Premier League titles, eight FA Cups, and 10 League Cups at national level. They also had six European Cups/Champions Leagues, three UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues, four European Super Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup in their bag.