Mohammad Amir opens up after dismissing Babar Azam in PSL 10 clash

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Amir celebrates dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (not pictured) during their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ experienced pacer Mohammad Amir reflected on dismissing Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam for the second time in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Amir, who dismissed Babar for a duck when the two teams first collided in the ongoing edition of the marquee league, bamboozled the star batter with a well-crafted in-swinger.

Aware of the importance of the dismissal, the left-arm pacer ran in jubilation before pulling out a unique celebration while facing the Gladiators’ dugout.

His early jolt, followed by Faheem Ashraf’s five-wicket haul, led Quetta Gladiators to thump Peshawar Zalmi by 64 runs.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Amir was probed about the prized dismissal.

The left-arm pacer, in response, asserted that such rivalries entertain people and that is his goal besides teasing the batters.

“Whether on the field or social media, these rivalries entertain people, especially in T20s—that’s the main goal,” Amir said.

“As a bowler, my role is to tease the batter and show aggression, while the batter aims to score runs. These things should happen, but within limits. My fans post my videos, Babar’s fans post his. It’s all great for the tournament,” he added.

Mohammad Amir then hailed Babar Azam as a ‘big player’ before revealing how he deceived the star batter.

“Babar Azam is a big player, there is no doubt in that. My plan is always to utilize the swing with the new ball. Whoever it is, Saim or Babar. I thought Babar would be ready for the outswinger, so I tried to bring it back in,” he concluded.