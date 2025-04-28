PSL 10 points table after Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Wasim Jr (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub (not pictured) during their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators secured a crushing 64-run victory over arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Gladiators registered a commendable total of 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a combined effort from their batters.

Leading the way for them was Mark Chapman, who top-scored with 33 off 26 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

He was adequately supported by skipper Saud Shakeel and Kusal Mendis, 32 each while opening batter Finn Allen added crucial runs at the top with a blazing 31 off just 16 deliveries.

For Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets, while Saim Ayub bagged two.

Chasing a 178-run target, Zalmi’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 114 in 15.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Hussain Talat waged a lone battle for the 2017 champions with a 34-ball 39, laced with four fours and two sixes.

Besides him, skipper Babar Azam (12), Mohammad Haris (17) and Mitchell Owen (15) were the other batters to amass double figures.

The 64-run victory helped Quetta Gladiators to go past Zalmi and Karachi Kings to secure third position in the PSL 10 standings as they now have six points in five matches.





Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 5 5 0 10 2.342 Lahore Qalandars 6 3 3 6 0.543 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 2 6 0.140 Karachi Kings 6 3 3 6 -0.217 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 4 4 -0.847 Multan Sultans 6 1 5 2 -1.562

They are behind two-time champions Lahore Qalandars, who also have six points in a match more but boast a superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, defending champions Islamabad United remained at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in five matches, while Multan Sultans are at the bottom with just two points in six fixtures.