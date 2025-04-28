‘We were not up to the mark,’ says Babar Azam on Zalmi’s defeat against Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam acknowledged his team’s struggles in both bowling and batting departments after their 64-run drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Gladiators registered a commendable total of 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a combined effort from their batters.

Leading the way for them was Mark Chapman, who top-scored with 33 off 26 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

He was adequately supported by skipper Saud Shakeel and Kusal Mendis, 32 each while opening batter Finn Allen added crucial runs at the top with a blazing 31 off just 16 deliveries.

For Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets, while Saim Ayub bagged two.

Chasing a 178-run target, Zalmi’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 114 in 15.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Hussain Talat waged a lone battle for the 2017 champions with a 34-ball 39, laced with four fours and two sixes.

Besides him, skipper Babar Azam (12), Mohammad Haris (17) and Mitchell Owen (15) were the other batters to amass double figures.

Reflecting on the gruelling defeat. Zalmi skipper Babar acknowledged they were not up to the mark in both departments and failed to execute their plans.

He further shared that the team management will sit down and analyse the mistakes in order to rectify them moving forward in the six-team tournament.

"I think we weren’t quite up to the mark in both batting and bowling,” said Babar Azam.

“We failed to execute our plans as we should have. We’ll sit down, analyse what went wrong, and make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes moving forward."