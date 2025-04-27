PCB reschedules two PSL 10 matches

Multan Sultans' players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, confirmed rescheduling two Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches, citing operational ease and recent heat waves in certain parts of the country.

According to the PCB, the afternoon match of the May 1 double-header between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, originally scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium, will now take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Consequently, the Gaddafi Stadium here will now solely host the May 1 double-header as the subsequent fixture between home side Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators is scheduled at the same venue.

Furthermore, the last match of the Multan leg between home side Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators has also been rescheduled and will now be played on May 11 evening.



The cricket board, in a statement, claimed that the decision regarding the rescheduling of the matches was taken in a bid to ensure ‘operational ease’ and also due to the recent heat waves in certain parts of the country.

Earlier today, sources had claimed that the PCB would reschedule the two matches due to a request from the tournament’s broadcasters, who faced logistical challenges.

As for the ongoing tournament, three-time PSL champions Islamabad United are currently at the top of the points table, having won all five of their matches, with 10 points.

Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars are in second place, with three wins and three defeats from six games, earning six points. Karachi Kings are in third, tied with Lahore Qalandars in terms of wins and defeats, but with a lower net run rate of -0.217.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators occupy the fourth and fifth spots, each with two wins and four points. Multan Sultans are at the bottom of the table, with one win and five losses from six matches, securing just two points.