Barcelona crush Chelsea to reach women’s Champions League final

Barcelona players celebrate winning the women's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in London on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona stormed into the women´s Champions League final for the sixth time as their 4-1 win at Chelsea in the semi-final second leg sealed an 8-2 aggregate triumph on Sunday.

The Spanish are chasing a third successive Champions League crown and they brushed aside Chelsea with ease at Stamford Bridge to set up a final showdown with Arsenal or Lyon.

Lyon, who beat Barcelona in the 2022 final, hold a 2-1 lead ahead of their second leg later on Sunday.

Trailing 4-1 from last Sunday´s meeting at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, Chelsea were blown away by Barcelona in the first half.

Two-time Ballon d´Or winner Aitana Bonmati got the first goal with a driving run through a non-existent Chelsea defence that culminated in a bullet finish into the roof of the net.

Ewa Pajor tapped in their second four minutes before half-time to effectively finish the tie as a contest.

Claudia Pina curled in the third shortly afterwards as what remained of Chelsea´s resistance crumbled.

A mix-up between Niamh Charles and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton in the 90th minute let in Salma Paralluelo to rubber-stamp the capitulation.

Wieke Kaptein´s reply in the final seconds was no consolation for out-classed Chelsea, whose wait for a first Champions League crown goes on.

Chelsea will now focus on winning a sixth consecutive Women´s Super League title and first under boss Sonia Bompastor.

That can be achieved with victory against Manchester United on Wednesday if other results go their way.

"When you want to play against the best team in Europe you have to be in all aspects of the performance. All of these aspects we were not at our best for different reasons," Bompastor said.

"Barcelona are a really good team but the difference between the teams is not that much. One team has been clinical in both games but my team weren´t."

Bonmati was well inside her own half when she took possession in the build-up to the opening goal in the 25th minute.

Chelsea´s Millie Bright slid in but failed to take the ball, leaving Bonmati a clear run through for a drilled finish from an acute angle.

The visitors struck again after 41 minutes when Charles was left isolated on the right against Caroline Graham, who ran around her with ease, pulling the ball back across goal for Pajor to tap in.

Pina extinguished Chelsea´s comeback hopes in the 43rd minute to make it three goals in 18 minutes.

The forward was given room on the edge of the area to stop, take a touch and size up a curling effort that pinged in via the inside of Hampton´s post.

Paralluelo took advantage of Charles´ hesitance to slot home the fourth goal in the 90th minute and Kaptein´s finish offered little solace for Chelsea.