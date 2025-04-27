Los Angeles Dodgers extend dominance over Pittsburgh Pirates with thumping victory

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts to a called strike during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Apr 25, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a resounding 8-4 victory over Pittsburgh Pirates here at the Dodger Stadium on Sunday, improving their record to 17-10.

Shohei Ohtani from the Dodgers started well and went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI (Runs Batted In). Teoscar Hernandez also had a great time and went for 2-for-5 with a home run and driving in two runs.

The Dodger's offense was firing with all the players giving their part.

Freddie and Max each added key RBIs (Runs Batted In) to keep the momentum going for them.

"I don't know if he's trying to do something, trying too hard," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Ohtani.

"There's a couple walks in there. But there's other times where he's getting himself out instead of taking a walk if given to him."

The Pittsburgh smashed first, scoring in the shelter of the first innings but the Dodgers were smart and did what was needed and took control early and never looked back.

On the mound, rookie sensation Rōki Sasaki dazzled once again, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out four.

Jack Dreyer, Evan Phillips, Kirby Yates, and Tanner Scott combined out of the bullpen to hold the Pirates at bay and seal the win.

Pittsburgh, who fell to 11-17, struggled to find consistent offence despite their early lead and a brief rally attempt in the later innings.

The Dodgers will look to continue their winning streak tomorrow as they wrap up the series against the Pirates at Dodger Stadium.