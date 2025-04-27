PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel (left) flips the coin as Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and chose to field first against arch-rivals Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs



Peshawar Zalmi make one change to their lineup as Sufiyan Muqeem replaces Arif Yaqoob, while Quetta Gladiators are unchanged.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Sufyan Muqeem and Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 25 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016. Zalmi lead the head-to-head record with 13 victories, with the Gladiators closely following with 11 triumphs.

Matches played: 25

Peshawar Zalmi won: 13

Quetta Gladiators won: 11

FORM GUIDE



Both Zalmi and Gladiators take the field, boasting a desired momentum as they won their previous matches against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings respectively.



Peshawar Zalmi: W, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: W, L, L, W, L