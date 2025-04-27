Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger apologises for throwing object at referee

An undated image of Real Madrid's defender Antonio Rudiger. — Instagram/toniruediger.

Real Madrid's defender Antonio Rudiger has apologised to the referee for throwing an object at him, after which he was sent off during their 3-2 defeat at the hand of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday, which was Madrid's third defeat of the season against arch-rivals.

The Madrid defender was sent off by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea in the 120th minute when his team was on the brink of defeat, while his teammates Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vazquez were also dismissed for dissent.

Referee De Burgos Bengoetxea said in his report that Rudiger was dismissed for "throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me".

According to reports, Rugiger threw an ice cube at the referee.

Rudiger apologised in an Instagram story on Sunday, admitting his mistake.

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour," Rudiger posted on an Instagram story.

"I'm very sorry for that. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed."

The German defender could face a long ban, according to Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) disciplinary regulations.

Under article 101, Rudiger could receive a suspension of between four and 12 matches, if article 104 applies, which covers "assault against referees", he may be banned for three to six months, but if the act is considered as a "serious risk", even if the referee does not require medical attention, the suspension could result between six months and a year.