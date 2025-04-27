WATCH: Umar Akmal takes a dig at Zulqarnain Haider

Pakistan Test cricketers Umar Akmal (right) visits Zulqarnain Haider at his residence in Lahore on July 8, 2022. — Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Test cricketer Umar Akmal expressed regret over Zulqarnain Haider allegedly continuing the same behaviour after recovering from the life-threatening disease.

The middle-order batter, while speaking at a local TV programme, asserted that he could have sent a legal notice to the fellow wicketkeeper but refrained considering his financial condition.

Akmal also mentioned that he was the first to visit Zulqarnain during his severe ailment and had also provided financial assistance.





He claimed that despite his goodwill gesture, Zulqarnain has continued with the same behaviour but maintained that he does not hold any grudge towards anyone.

“I have no resentment towards anyone. If I wanted I could have sent him a legal notice but I did not as I was aware of his financial situation,” said Akmal.

“But I still let go and as a cricketer and as a junior, I was the first to meet him when he was in need. My wife was the first among those people who motivated me to take that initiative.

“Recently, when he recovered, he once again has started doing the same things and I think that shows how people are but I will still take it positively.”

For the unversed, Umar Akmal buried the hatchets to visit ailing Zulqarnain at his residence here in 2022 despite the former’s accusation of sabotaging his career.

Notably, Zulqarnain's cricket career became controversial after he left the national team overnight during the Dubai tour in 2010. He then returned to domestic cricket but failed to make his way to the national team again.