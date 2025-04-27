Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Elise Mertens to reach last 16 at Madrid Open

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her round of 32 match against Belgium's Elise Mertens at Park Manzanares on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Aryna Sabalenka bounced back from a slow start to defeat her former doubles partner Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday, securing a spot in the last 16 at the Madrid Open.

The world No.1, a two-time Madrid champion, struggled early on before finding her rhythm on center court at the Caja Mágica.

The victory keeps Sabalenka's hopes alive for a third consecutive final in the Spanish capital, where she previously claimed the title in 2021 and 2023, and finished as runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year.

"I think it’s one of those days where I didn’t feel my best, and I got super emotional at the beginning of the first set, putting myself in a tough situation," Sabalenka reflected.

"I’m really happy that I was able to bring such a high level in the second and third sets, especially against someone like Elise," she added.

The win marked Sabalenka's ninth consecutive victory over Mertens, her former doubles partner with whom she won the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Despite the head-to-head record, Sabalenka praised Mertens as "such a great player" and commended their matches as "great battles."

Sabalenka will face either Rebeka Masarova or Peyton Stearns next for a spot in the quarterfinals.

On the men's side, top seed Andrey Rublev suffered a shock defeat, losing 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 to world No.75 Alexander Bublik.

Despite winning the second set in a landslide, Rublev couldn’t maintain his momentum and was eliminated in the round of 32.

Bublik, who earned his 10th career win over a top-10 player, will next face either Ben Shelton or Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik in the fourth round.

In other action, Brandon Nakashima advanced to the fourth round of a Masters 1000 event for the fifth time in his career, defeating Flavio Cobolli.

The 32nd-ranked American will next meet either Daniil Medvedev or Juan Manuel Cerundolo.