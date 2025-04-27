Real Madrid boss Ancelotti set to replace Dorival as Brazil coach

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts at the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti appears to be nearing the end of his tenure at the club, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confident of securing him as the next Brazil national team manager ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Ancelotti’s future at Madrid has come under serious doubt after a disappointing season, where the club ended trophyless — falling short in the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and finishing second behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Following Madrid’s third Clásico defeat of the season — a loss to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday — Ancelotti said, "My future is a topic for the next few weeks, not today."

Barcelona has dominated Madrid this season, winning all three Clásico encounters — including a 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Super Cup final in January and a 4-0 rout in La Liga back in October.

Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, reportedly acting on behalf of the CBF, was spotted at the Clásico and is understood to have been in discussions aimed at persuading Ancelotti to accept the Brazil job once he leaves Los Blancos.

Ancelotti is set to replace Dorival Junior, who was dismissed after Brazil’s 4-2 defeat to Argentina last month.

Brazil currently sit fourth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings but remain firmly in contention for a place in the expanded 48-team tournament, set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

However, the CBF believes Ancelotti's experience could turn Brazil into strong contenders for the title.

While Ancelotti maintains that his contract with Real Madrid runs until the end of the season, it is widely expected that, after a failed campaign, he may either step down or be dismissed by the club.